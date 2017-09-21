CPEC to further push economic upsurge in Pakistan: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said with Pakistan’s economy having

recorded a remarkable revival in the past four years, the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further

contribute to economic upsurge.

Addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly,

he expressed optimism that CPEC would expand exponentially as

the Pakistan-China partnership extended beyond energy and

transportation to many other sectors.

He said the vision of shared growth – spelt out in

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative –

offered a solid path to prosperity and a model of South-South

cooperation worthy of emulation.

“Pakistan’s integration into the Eurasian Belt and Road

network will provide a firm foundation for Pakistan’s rapid

economic development,” he added.

With a youthful population of 207 million people, the

prime minister said, Pakistan was confident that an economic

strategy anchored on rising incomes, consumption and

production would propel the country towards greater

prosperity.

“To achieve these priority goals for our people,

Pakistan seeks to build peace within our country and security

around our borders,” he said.

“We seek good relations with all states on the basis of

sovereign equality. We will respond positively to all offers

of friendship and cooperation,” the prime minister added.