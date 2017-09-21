CPEC to further push economic upsurge in Pakistan: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said with Pakistan’s economy having
recorded a remarkable revival in the past four years, the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further
contribute to economic upsurge.
Addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly,
he expressed optimism that CPEC would expand exponentially as
the Pakistan-China partnership extended beyond energy and
transportation to many other sectors.
He said the vision of shared growth – spelt out in
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative –
offered a solid path to prosperity and a model of South-South
cooperation worthy of emulation.
“Pakistan’s integration into the Eurasian Belt and Road
network will provide a firm foundation for Pakistan’s rapid
economic development,” he added.
With a youthful population of 207 million people, the
prime minister said, Pakistan was confident that an economic
strategy anchored on rising incomes, consumption and
production would propel the country towards greater
prosperity.
“To achieve these priority goals for our people,
Pakistan seeks to build peace within our country and security
around our borders,” he said.
“We seek good relations with all states on the basis of
sovereign equality. We will respond positively to all offers
of friendship and cooperation,” the prime minister added.
