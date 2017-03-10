CPEC to create new business, employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said new business and employment opportunities will be created with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and energy projects.

The President was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), headed by its President Haji Muhammad Afzal Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The officials of Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue were also present in the meeting.

The President said the government was utilizing all available resources to provide a conducive business environment and promote investment.

He said the country was moving in the right direction and due to economic policies, International Financial Institutions have also acknowledged revival of country’s economy.

The President said the Government was undertaking various measures to resolve the issues of business community and added the Ministry of Commerce has announced a three-year Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) to encourage trade and investment in the country.

He said STPF provides for 50% support for the purchase of imported new plant and machinery for specified underdeveloped regions especially to KPK, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The President noted that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was organizing trade exhibitions for increasing exports and conducting visits of trade delegations to identify new markets and attract investment.

President Mamnoon Hussain urged business and trade community of the country to pay their due share of tax to promote tax culture and enable the government to provide maximum facilities to the general public.

President SCCI apprised President Mamnoon Hussain of the issues confronting them. Lauding economic policies of the Government, he said that SCCI was in contact with the Government to further improve country’s economy.

On the occasion, President SCCI presented a traditional turban to President Mamnoon Hussain.