CPEC to create countless opportunities for investment in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): On-going China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has created countless opportunities for investment in tourism sector.

This was stated by Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor, while addressing participants at special ceremony organized by Secretary General (UNWTO) at Qatar in connection with World Tourism Day, said a press release.

Managing Director PTDC said that Pakistan has now become a peaceful country which is the most attractive destination for tourists.

He requested United Nations World Tourism Organization (WNWTO) to hold its events and conferences in Pakistan to create awareness about the beauty and tourists destinations of Pakistan.

Managing Director PTDC also met his Qatari counterpart Hassan Al-Ibrahim where he said that the tourism relations between Pakistan and Qatar should be further strengthened.

He added that as a result of initiatives of the present government, peace has been restored in Pakistan and it is now a completely safe tourist destination.

Qatari Tourism Chief Hassan Al-Ibrahim said that Qatar Government is ready to extend maximum possible support to Pakistan’s tourism sector.