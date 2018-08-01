CPEC to continue on priority by new govt: Tehmina Janjua

BEIJING, August 1 (APP):China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will continue to be taken as a priority by the new government, foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua said.

“The most important thing we need to underscore is that whoever is in power in Pakistan, has a clear commitment to the continuation of the CPEC as an important project that brings mutual benefit and prosperity for the people of Pakistan and hence a commitment by them for this project because it is as people said ‘is a game changer within the region,” she told a delegation of five Chinese media representatives during their visit to the ministry of foreign affairs.

“Right now, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as as the largest political party in the National Assembly, but government formation process will takes a bit longer,” she was quoted by China.org.cn, an official website on Wednesday.

“We see the CPEC not only as an initiative between two countries but an initiative to help our entire region in its development. The CPEC has achieved significant success and enjoys cross-border political support. We continue to take it as a priority,” she added.

Defusing concerns, Janjua firstly expressed her appreciation for China to launch the first major project of BRI in Pakistan, saying, “there is a consensus across the board in Pakistan, on the importance of the CPEC, both for China and Pakistan.”

Director General (China) of the ministry of foreign affairs, Ayesha Ali was also present on the occasion.

With the visit taking place just a few days after the former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan won his country’s parliamentary elections, questions from the Chinese media delegation were focused on any possible changes the election result may bring to the China-Pakistan signature cooperation project.

The visit was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and the Embassy of Pakistan to the People’s Republic of China.

The trip offers an opportunity for the Chinese media delegates to learn more about Pakistan’s history, culture, and tourism, to better provide firsthand information on developmental projects and to promote interaction with Pakistani media institutions, think tanks, political government and social entities.