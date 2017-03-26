CPEC to change destiny of entire region: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, March 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development &

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged words on the progress of different development projects particularly China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, said CPEC had laid the foundation

of Pakistan’s fast-track progress and development. The CPEC was a game-changer and once completed it would change the destiny of entire region.

Shehbaz Sharif said under the CPEC different development projects

were being completed on fast track basis in Pakistan. China was making a historical investment of 51 billion dollars in Pakistan and billions of dollars would be added to this investment, he added.

The Chief Minister said Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant project was

being completed on fast-track basis. This 1320 Megawatt project would be completed before the time period of December 2017, he added.

He said, “The quality and speed of the project is exemplary. We have no example in the world on fast-track work that is being done in Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.”

The Chief Minister said CPEC had opened the doors of foreign

investment in the country and this billions of rupees of Chinese investment had also paved the way for innumerable job opportunities in the country.

He said the CPEC would also play an important role in eliminating

terrorism, extremism and reducing poverty from the region.