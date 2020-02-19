CPEC to change destiny of country, especially Balochistan: President

QUETTA, Feb 19 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC) project would open up new avenues of progress and prosperity and change destiny of the country, especially Balochistan province.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of historic Sibi Mela 2020, the President said the

construction of Gwadar deep seaport, airport, oil refinery, important corridors and

economic zones would provide job opportunities to the people of Balochistan, which

would end poverty and bring prosperity to them.

He said that Gwadar would emerge as a new developed part on the world’s map.

The President said that Balochistan was the most affected area in the war against

terrorism where the local people suffered a lot, adding the federal government was

paying special attention to the construction and development of the province to end

the sense of deprivation of the local people.

The President said security forces of the country valiantly fought the war against

militancy and terrorism and brought peace to the motherland, adding the terrorists

would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The President said promotion of agriculture and livestock was need of the hour and

the present government was fully concentrating on it as these two sectors were a big

source of employment to the local people.

Balochistan was very important in terms of coastal areas and measures were being

taken to promote foreign investment in fishing sector, he said and added that approximately 300 million dollar fish products were exported last year while 500 million dollar fish had been exported in current year which was a positive sign for the country.

The President said the people of Balochistan faced water shortage issue last year and

the federal government was constructing dams in the province to tackle shortage of water.

He said the festival of Sibi had a history and honor as Founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-

Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had participated in it as a special guest, adding it was an

hounour for him to inaugurate the historic festival.

Addressing the ceremony, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan thanked the

President for visiting the province to participate in Sibi Festival as chief guest, saying

that Livestock and Agriculture departments had played key roles in economic development

of Balochistan.

“Both sectors always have a special representation in this historic festival”, he said

adding a large number of people from agriculture and livestock sectors from all over the

country attended the festival and such traditional festivals were important to enhance

liaison among people at all levels.

He said the provincial government was focusing on livestock and agriculture departments

to cater to the needs of people, adding 60 percent population was directly linked with the

two sectors Jam Kamal said that 0.7 million acres of land would be irrigated in the province after completion of Kachi Canal.

The said the provincial government was paying special attention to improve the law

and order situation.

He also appreciated the security forces who had been giving sacrifices of their precious

lives to maintain the law and order the province.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, provincial ministers and senior officials

also attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan presented traditional souvenir to the

President at conclusion of the ceremony.