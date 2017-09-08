CPEC to bring Pakistan-China more closer: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
initiative would bring the two countries more closer.
In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xiao Jie, Dar said
that Pak-China strategic relationship is an anchor for regional
peace and stability, said a press release issued here.
“Pakistan-China friendship enjoys across-the-board political,
institutional and popular support in Pakistan,” he said.
The minister said the bilateral relationship between both the
countries has further strengthened through the launch of the CPEC
initiative.
Dar congratulated Jie on the inauguration of CAREC Institute
and said that Pakistan would continue to actively participate in the
activities of the Institute just as it had extended full support
during the process of its establishment.
Both the leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest
including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic
relations.
Minister Jie welcomed Dar on his visit to China. He said that
senior level exchanges between the two neighbors have been helpful
in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship.
Jie appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for
timely implementation of CPEC projects.
He also thanked Dar for Pakistan’s support to the CAREC
Institute in Urumqi and expressed hope that Pakistani professionals
will also continue to extend support to the Institute in future.
