CPEC to bring Pakistan-China more closer: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

initiative would bring the two countries more closer.

In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xiao Jie, Dar said

that Pak-China strategic relationship is an anchor for regional

peace and stability, said a press release issued here.

“Pakistan-China friendship enjoys across-the-board political,

institutional and popular support in Pakistan,” he said.

The minister said the bilateral relationship between both the

countries has further strengthened through the launch of the CPEC

initiative.

Dar congratulated Jie on the inauguration of CAREC Institute

and said that Pakistan would continue to actively participate in the

activities of the Institute just as it had extended full support

during the process of its establishment.

Both the leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest

including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic

relations.

Minister Jie welcomed Dar on his visit to China. He said that

senior level exchanges between the two neighbors have been helpful

in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship.

Jie appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for

timely implementation of CPEC projects.

He also thanked Dar for Pakistan’s support to the CAREC

Institute in Urumqi and expressed hope that Pakistani professionals

will also continue to extend support to the Institute in future.