CPEC to bring economic revolution: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK), July 22 (APP): President Azad Jammu &

Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) would ultimately bring about an

economic revolution in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar titled ‘Mainstreaming

Environment in CPEC Projects – Special Economic Zone

Mirpur,’ hosted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

at a local hotel.

Masood Khan said Azad Jammu & Kashmir State would

also be the beneficiary of the gigantic project since

four projects have been approved under CPEC – including

Kohala and Karot Hydropower projects respectively in

Muzaffarabad and Kotli Districts, the Quadruple M Expressway

from Mansehra to Muzaffarabad-Mirpur to Mangla and a Special

Economic Industrial Zone to be set up in Mirpur.

Highlighting the broad-based prospects of CPEC in Azad

Jammu & Kashmir, President Masood said it would not only be

an opportunity for infrastructure development, energy and

industry but also a catalyst for promoting ecotourism and

establishing biological and wildlife corridors.

Biodiversity sites along the Corridor will be preserved

and developed, he added.

He said Azad Kashmir is ideal for eco-tourism because

that too is an emerging industry. “It is our responsibility

to preserve our natural habitats with as much seriousness

as we pursue industrialization, ” he added.

“We are also striving to get a tourism corridor included

in the framework of CPEC,” he said.

AJK President said he is also conscious of the environmental

aspects of the four projects approved under the CPEC.

Masood Khan said that AJK was building its own cascades

down the Jhelum, Neelam and Poonch Rivers and their tributaries.

The construction of the Neelum-Jhelum, Jagran, Patrind, Kohala,

Mahal, Azad Pattan, Karot and Gulpur hydropower projects will

initiate an energy revolution. These projects would also throw

up environmental challenges that it would be necessary to

transform these challenges into opportunities.

The AJK President disclosed that the Joint Coordination

Committee (JCC) of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had

decided in its meeting on December 31, last year in Beijing,

that out of the nine industrial zones to be established under

CPEC, one would be set up in Mirpur.

This would be a truly historic watershed and a big avenue

to huge opening for Azad Jammu Kashmir’s economy which would

stimulate industrial growth and make Azad Kashmir an economic

engine for manufacturing and exports, he added.

With the advent of the proposed Mirpur special economic

industrial zone as an economic hub, Azad Jammu Kashmir would

tap into the professional and technological experience of

Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs, he said.

“Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its

affiliate – CPEC – China has undertaken to provide advanced

and sophisticated technologies. The Governments of Pakistan

and Azad Kashmir too would diligently make sure that this zone

does not cause environmental degradation and in fact, meets

the highest environmental standards,” he added.

The government, President said, was exploring clean energy

options in AJK. “Solar energy consumption is gaining ground and

it is also necessary to identify wind corridors for generation

of wind power or developing solar-wind hybrids.

Masood Khan further said that mainstreaming environment in the

CPEC entails effective monitoring and oversight; and in this regard government regulators, civil society and the media should play an

active role.

The AJK President said that the State Government has focused

its due energies on developing requisite capacities, refining

guidelines on Environmental Impact Assessment and Strategic

Environmental Assessment under the relevant legislation. EIAs,

however, should be conducted more regularly and rigorously.

“The AJK government is in the initial phase of designing

the zone in Mirpur and we can make environment a keystone for

it and other CPEC projects to follow’ , he said. “The CPEC

projects in Azad Kashmir will be made sustainable both

economically and environmentally. We need modern industrial

infrastructure but it should also be conceived and implemented

with the environmental impact in mind,” he added.

Sardar Masood said that self-evident that economic

development and environmental protection are closely linked.

In modern day planning, the two cannot and should not be

separated.

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should therefore be

integrated into all development projects. There should be no

two opinions about this, he added.

He recalled that October 2005 deadly earthquake and the

2010 floods had shown fragility of ecosystems as well as their

vulnerability to natural disasters.

The President emphasized the need of highlighting,

adequately, the concrete measures which have been taken by

Chinese and Pakistani planners and their corporate entities to

incorporate environmental dimensions in CPEC’s land and marine

projects.

He called for focusing to achieve the objectives of the

project which will have to develop an overall environment-friendly

culture. “The AJK Government is fully committed to doing so,”

he added.

The President congratulated the AJK Environmental Protection

Agency and Laraib Energy for bringing all stakeholders together

in the pre-design or the design phase of Mirpur’s special economic

zone (SEZ).