CPEC to bring development, prosperity to regional countries through interconnectivity: China

BEIJING, June 27 (APP): The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

is a cooperation platform set up by the two sides for

long-term cooperation, which will not only foster common growth of

China and Pakistan, but also bring development and prosperity

to other countries in the region through interconnectivity.

“The CPEC is an initiative for economic cooperation and it

is not directed at any third party, and has nothing to do

with territorial sovereignty disputes,” Chinese

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his

regular press briefing.

Responding to a question regarding a proposal to connect

CPEC with Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor,

he elaborated, “Vision for Maritime Cooperation under the Belt

and Road Initiative” is an important document issued by the

Chinese side last week.

He said the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor

was built based on the consensus of governments of the four countries.

Accelerated progress of the corridor will

improve interconnectivity and economic and social development

of the relevant countries, promote regional cooperation and make

sure that South Asian countries will gain more benefits from the

growth of Asia, he added.

He said up till now, the four countries have come to

an initial agreement on what targets the corridor is aiming

at, what mechanism is to support it and what areas the

corridor covers.

A joint research report on launching an

inter-governmental cooperation mechanism will be completed soon,

he added.

Geng Shuang said be it the CPEC or

the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor, both

are important cooperation projects under the framework of the Belt

and Road initiative.

“If these two projects can advance in parallel with

other similar projects under the Belt and Road, complementing

each other, reinforcing each other and forging synergy, they will

give a strong boost to the overall strength of the Belt and

Road, create more benefits for relevant countries and the

region, and improve people’s well-being,” he added.

He reiterated that the Belt and Road, though born in China, is

a public goods for the whole world and added once put forward, it

has earned the support of over 100 countries

and international organizations, more 60 of which have

signed cooperation agreements on the Belt and Road.

Last month’s Belt and Road Forum for International

Cooperation in Beijing which achieved remarkable success

and abundant results also speaks volumes, he added.

Regarding recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister to

Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said the shuttle visit of Wang Yi to

the two countries produced positive results, as both the

countries showed goodwill to each other, and agreed to establish

a crisis control mechanism.

“It is fair to say that the shuttle visit is a fruitful one

as Pakistan and Afghanistan show goodwill to each other and take

a major step toward improving relations.

Terming it as an important step toward improving

the bilateral relations, he said the Chinese side has been saying

that a friendly and cooperative relationship between

Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducive to regional peace and

stability, as well as the world campaign against terrorism.

Geng Shuang said the Chinese foreign minister had candid

and in-depth discussion with leaders of the two countries during

the visit, reached consensus and jointly issued a

five-point press communique.

“First, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are committed

to safeguarding regional peace and stability, enhancing

connectivity and economic cooperation, and pursuing common

security and development.

Second, Afghanistan and Pakistan are willing to improve

their relations and establish a crisis control mechanism that

will enable timely and effective communication on contingencies.

Third, it is agreed to set up a dialogue mechanism

among foreign ministers of the three countries for cooperation in

areas of common interest, starting from practical ones.

Fourth, the three countries agree to reactivate the Quartet

for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, and call on the Taliban

to join the peace process as soon as possible.

Fifth, all three support the early restoration of

the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan Liaison

Group to contribute constructively to the reconciliation

process in Afghanistan,” he added.

On killing of over 150 people and 100 injured in Pakistan, he

said, the Chinese are saddened by this tragic accident.

“We mourn for the victims and express our sympathy with

the bereaved families and the injured,” he added.

He said the Chinese foreign minister during his visit to

Pakistan, has conveyed in person the condolences of the Chinese side

to the Pakistani side.