CPEC to bolster Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development

Ahsan Iqbal has said Pakistan has been smoothly implementing the

plan to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor despite experiencing

some challenges.

In an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum

in Chinese city of Dalian, he said the corridor would be completed

in three phases by 2030.

The Minister said CPEC would help boost Pakistan’s energy

security and infrastructure by attracting foreign investment.