CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister

GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life line project for Pakistan, which will also benefit the entire region and neighbors.

Talking to APP, he said Gilgit Baltistan, being a gateway for CPEC, would be largely benefited from this goal oriented project besides make it hub of economic activities, ultimately generating employment opportunities for youth.

“The neighbors knew the importance of CPEC and wanted to become part of this mega project,” He said, adding “CPEC is not a name of a road but a key for a brought future for people of Pakistan and China,” he said.

The Information Minister said future is of the Asia as it would be the centre of economic activities and Gilgit Balitistan, being a gateway for CPEC would be enormously benefited from this project of multi dimensional qualities.

Development and positive activities would be enhanced besides generation of job opportunities in GB, he said, adding the entire provinces are united for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said enemy of Pakistan was very perturbed due to CPEC and wanted to harm this project, but all their nefarious designs would be thwarted with unity and national cohesion.

“The people of Pakistan including GB are custodian of CPEC and would foil all the nefarious designs of enemy with national unity,” he argued.

Iqbal Hassan said Pakistan would emerge as economic leader of this region due to goal oriented policies of PMLN Government as the world has recognized Pakistan’s massive economic achievements.

The law and order situation in GB has significantly improved owing to goal oriented policies of present elected Government and sacrifices of law enforcers, he said, adding peace and normalcy has returned to the country due to bold security policies of the government.

He said that GB Chief Minister has directed all the departments to initiate measures for welfare and progress and prosperity of people.