CPEC to be most precious asset of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders
has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an
important step towards new global economic order which would trigger
growth in the third world, therefore, it was not acceptable to the
developed western world.
The western economic model has failed to provide relief to the
masses rather it has shifted the resources of poor countries to the
western countries, while the Chinese economic model will ensure the
development of the third world, it said.
In a statement, Patron of the Chamber, Shahid Rasheed Butt
said that The CPEC was an important step towards new economic order
dominated by China while would strengthen the Pakistani economy by
boosting GDP, increasing exports and providing employment.
A network of 3,218 km of roads, railways and dry ports from
Gwadar Port to Kashgar will enhance the lives of about 3 billion
people of this region.
It will help China through Pakistan to do trade with the half
of the world’s countries, he added.
Shahid Rasheed Butt said that this mega project falls into two
parts that are transportation and energy. An energy master plan of
power generation projects to overcome energy crises would benefit
Pakistan.
This project will open new business outlets for businessmen
from China, Pakistan, and Iran. It will also provide a platform for
cooperation in the huge agricultural sector and will boost the
tourism industry of Pakistan, he hoped.
He said that CPEC was a historic opportunity for Pakistan, to
place the country on a high growth economy, create jobs, improve and
construct critical infrastructure and augment access to energy.
The only thing required is determination to develop right
applications and structures as CPEC has the potential to be one of
the biggest economic assets of the future, he added.
