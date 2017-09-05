CPEC to be most precious asset of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders

has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an

important step towards new global economic order which would trigger

growth in the third world, therefore, it was not acceptable to the

developed western world.

The western economic model has failed to provide relief to the

masses rather it has shifted the resources of poor countries to the

western countries, while the Chinese economic model will ensure the

development of the third world, it said.

In a statement, Patron of the Chamber, Shahid Rasheed Butt

said that The CPEC was an important step towards new economic order

dominated by China while would strengthen the Pakistani economy by

boosting GDP, increasing exports and providing employment.

A network of 3,218 km of roads, railways and dry ports from

Gwadar Port to Kashgar will enhance the lives of about 3 billion

people of this region.

It will help China through Pakistan to do trade with the half

of the world’s countries, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that this mega project falls into two

parts that are transportation and energy. An energy master plan of

power generation projects to overcome energy crises would benefit

Pakistan.

This project will open new business outlets for businessmen

from China, Pakistan, and Iran. It will also provide a platform for

cooperation in the huge agricultural sector and will boost the

tourism industry of Pakistan, he hoped.

He said that CPEC was a historic opportunity for Pakistan, to

place the country on a high growth economy, create jobs, improve and

construct critical infrastructure and augment access to energy.

The only thing required is determination to develop right

applications and structures as CPEC has the potential to be one of

the biggest economic assets of the future, he added.