CPEC to be completed with $62 billion: Zubair

KARACHI, March 16 (APP): The mega project of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed at a cost of US$62 billion, said Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the 2nd International

CPEC Business and Research Conference 2017 here.

The two day moot was organized by the Institute of Business

Administration (IBA) Karachi.

The Governor said that CPEC that spans several decades speaks of

the close friendly ties between Pakistan and the Peoples Republic of China.

He stated that with CPEC, the positive image of Pakistan is

emerging at the international level and that there would be a faster pace development.

Muhammad Zubair said that CPEC includes energy projects worth

US$35 billion. By the year 2018, 10,400 megawatt of electricity

would be available and that the overall generation would be more than the required one.

He stated that all the segments of the Pakistan’s society would

benefit from CPEC.

The Governor also lauded the management of IBA for organizing the

conference.