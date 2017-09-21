CPEC to be completed despite opposition by some nations

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) would be completed despite opposition by some influential
countries as it is a matter of life and death for Pakistan.
The local elements who were opposing the project are playing
with the future of the country; their worries are based on wrong
notions, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, former president ICCI in a
statement issued here Thursday.
CPEC would benefit both Islamabad and Beijing while the
dividends and benefits brought by CPEC would be shared by both
China and Pakistan and would positively affect the region,
he added.
Some people believe obstruction by some countries might block
the development of the project but the fact remains that Beijing and
Islamabad were firm in their stance and the people and business
community fully support the project, he added.
He said that CPEC would provide all-weather energy route for
China from the Gulf improving her energy security, give her access
to the Middle Eastern markets, reduce the influence of India in
seas, and improve defense capability of Pakistan.
Atif Ikram Sheikh said that apart from China and Pakistan the
project would benefit dozens of other countries including Russia and
Central Asia states.
He said that at present, China had invested in 51 projects in
the CPEC which mainly focus on energy and infrastructure that is
urgently needed for our economic development, therefore, CPEC cannot
be compromised to please some countries, he said.
