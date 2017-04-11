CPEC the mega project for country: Achakzai

QUETTA, April 11 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the mega project for the country and Balochistan’s role was important in this regard.

These views were expressed on Tuesday by Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Khan Achakzai at 8th Academic Convocation 2017, in Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University.

He said CPEC would bring prosperity in the region and boost economy of the country upon completion.

The governor further said Bahadur Khan Women University (SBK) was on the path of development after prolonging struggling.

He said students had more responsibilities on their shoulders and should play effective role for the welfare of the society.

He appreciated the SBK’s lecturers including the Vice Chancellor playing their role in providing better education to female students of the province.

He also distributed gold medals and degrees among qualified students of the university.

On the occasion, Balochistan Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durani,

Vice Chancellor of SBK Professor Dr Rukhsana Majabeen, other officials and parents of student were also present.