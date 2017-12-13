CPEC routes to connect difference regions: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said the road network under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would soon be completed and would join different regions of the world.

Talking to a delegation of Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said full-fledged activities would commence at the Gwadar Port in near future, which would play an important role in the development and prosperity of region.

President Mamnoon said meeting with the Chinese friends was always a matter of great pleasure. He underlined that both countries were true and sincere friends, with convergence of views regarding progress and prosperity of the region and fully supported each other on various issues at the international forums.

He emphasized that Pak-China friendship would continue for generations, adding that security of Chinese persons working in Pakistan was very important, for which a Special Security Division was in place.

The delegation thanked the President while expressing satisfaction on the security measures being taken by Pakistan for the protection of Chinese nationals.

The delegation apprised the President regarding details of the Chinese investment in Pakistan and informed that more joint ventures would be started in future between the two countries.