CPEC review meeting for removing bottlenecks of projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) review meeting Friday deliberated upon issues confronting different projects under CPEC decided to fast track their resolution for timely completion of all projects.

The 58th progress review meeting of CPEC projects was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar.

The minister underlined the need for meeting projects’ timelines and called for further gearing up the momentum in CPEC projects.

He said CPEC, as stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is a project of great national significant for Pakistan which will be a harbinger of development and prosperity for Pakistan and the region.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, DCPC Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, representatives from Chinese enterprises and senior officials from relevant ministries also attended the meeting.

The Minister said that the incumbent Government, in consultation with the Government of China, has succeeded in expanding its scope to include other priority areas under its framework including socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, agricultural and industrial cooperation.

The second phase, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will focus, among others, on welfare projects for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we are thankful to the Government of China for broadening its framework which will contribute to the sustained development of Pakistan, stated the Minister.

The Minister reiterated that the Government remains fully committed to realize the potential and opportunities under CPEC framework.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that CPEC is heading in the right direction adding that CPEC is quite different from other Belt and Road initiatives as this flagship project manifests the longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries and will bring prosperity and progress for Pakistan.