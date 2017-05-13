CPEC related projects being completed transparently: CM

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif has said China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) related projects are being completed in a

transparent and speedy manner.

He was talking to representatives of the media

houses in Beijing today, says a handout issued here on

Saturday.

He termed the electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal

Power Project, in a small period of time, as a big

achievement and congratulated the nation for it.

The news of electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal

Power Plant had doubled joys of his Chinese tour, he

added.

He said speed and quality with which the work was

completed on Sahiwal Coal Power Plant had no resemblance in

the 70 years history of the country.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif would inaugurate 1,320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power

Project this month and added that this project would help in

reducing loadshedding.

The chief minister commended the hardwork of Chinese

leadership, the high-officials of the Chinese companies

working on the project, workers and concerned departments of

the Punjab government.

After the start of this plant, 25 per cent overall

decrease in loadshedding would occur during summer, he added.

The Chief Minister told that this was the first energy

project which had been completed on fast-track basis under

the CPEC.

He said supercritical boilers had been installed to

protect atmosphere and international standards had been

followed with regard to protect the environment.