CPEC related bottlenecks being resolved on priority: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the incumbent Government has provided new impetus to accelerate the pace and implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He underlined that bottlenecks related to CPEC projects were being resolved on top priority for their timely completion.

The Minister was chairing a meeting to review development on decisions taken in the 58th Progress Review Meeting of CPEC projects here on Friday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and the provinces were also present in the meeting.

The Minister said that holding of regular meetings on CPEC portfolio was manifestation of the present Government’s commitment towards the mega initiative to fast track its execution.

He stated that the second phase of CPEC framework will focus on reaping socio-economic benefits for welfare of the people. He emphasized upon the need to further improve coordination among relevant stakeholders involved in implementation of CPEC projects noting that completion of CPEC will contribute to sustain development of Pakistan.