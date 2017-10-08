CPEC projects start bearing fruits: Mushahid

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP): Senator and Chairman Pak-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Sunday that CPEC has emerged as a successful model throughout the world which has started bearing fruits.

Talking to APP Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the results of

CPEC projects were of paramount importance.

To a question he said that Chinese engineers and workers working in Pakistan are cared in a best manner adding CPEC would play a prominent role in further strengthening Pak-China friendship.

He said that Pakistan and China were strategic partners in the journey of progress and prosperity and increasing cooperation between the two countries was an example for world nations.

He said that CPEC was a flagship project of Belt and Road and Chinese government attaches great priority to CPEC.

Mushahid said that implementation of CPEC associated projects would also materialize the dream of governments and people of both countries will benefit from CPEC projects.

He said that leadership of Pakistan and China had written a new history.

He said that leadership of Pakistan and China and officials of all concerned departments were working as teamwork.

Mushahid said that this project was being completed in a record period through round the clock hard work.

He said that Pak-China friendship was touching new heights and the fruits of the friendship were reaching the people through CPEC.

The relations of two countries would further enhance in future, he added.