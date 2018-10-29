CPEC Passenger Bus Service (Pakistan-China) to start operations from November 3

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):A bus service called China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Passenger Bus Service (Pakistan-China) will start

operations from November 3.

It will be a 30-hour long trip and passengers will get to enjoy view of beautiful sights of northern Pakistan. Cameras have been placed inside the bus to ensure security of the passengers.

As per schedule issued by authorized operator, the bus service will run four days a week from Lahore to Tashkurgan on following days:

The departure from Lahore would be on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday while departure from Tashkurgan would be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The passengers can book their seats either from Lahore or Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It offers premium and luxurious buses, comfortable journey, better en-route services that include breakfast, lunch, dinner refreshment beverages, tea, and snacks, while fast Wi-Fi service would also provided throughout the journey.

The detailed itinerary of CPEC Passenger Bus Service (Lahore to Tashkurgan).

Departure: From Lahore: 12:00 a.m. Stopover 1: 04:00 a.m – Islamabad/Rawalpindi (pickup), Stopover 2 : 07:00 a.m – Mansehra (breakfast), Stopover 3: 01:00 p.m – Besham (lunch), Stopover 4: 04:00 p.m – Chelas (tea), Stopover 5: 08:00 p.m – Gilgit (dinner) Stopover 6: 02:0 a.m – Sost (custom, immigration & breakfast), Stopover 7: 12:00 p.m – Khunjerab Pass, Pakistan side (checking) Stopover 8: 12:30 p.m – Khunjerab Pass, China side (checking) and

arrival: 03:00 p.m – Tashkugran County (drop-off).

The detailed itinerary (Tashkurgan to Lahore): Departure: From Tashkurgan: 11:00 a.m, Stopover 1: 01:00 p.m –

Khunjerab Pass, China side (checking), Stopover 2: 01:30 p.m – Khunjerab Pass, Pakistan side (checking), Stopover 3: 03:00 p.m – Sost border (custom, immigration & lunch), Stopover 4: 09:00 p.m – Gilgit (dinner), Stopover 5: 01:00 a.m – Chelas (refreshment) Stopover 6: 06:0 a.m – Besham (breakfast), Stopover 7: 09:00 a.m –

Mansehra (refreshment), Stopover 8: 12:00 p.m – Islamabad/Rawalpindi (lunch & drop-off 1) and arrival: 07:00 p.m – Lahore (drop-off 2).

The passengers have been asked to book their seats at-least a week before travel while the charges of CPEC Passenger Bus Service for comfortable journey between the two countries include:

One way ticket from Lahore to Taskurgan – Rs13000 per seat.

One way ticket from Tashkurgan to Lahore – RMB 600 (equivalent to Rs11,475 under current exchange rate).

Return Ticket Rs. 23000.

The travel documents required: Passport, CNIC, Valid Visa, Original Invitation from China and Ticket.