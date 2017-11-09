CPEC offers huge opportunity for Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project offered huge opportunity for Pakistan and the provincial governments were involved

in all stages of the CPEC planning with special focus on the development of Balochistan.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at PM’s Office.

The meeting reviewed progress on various CPEC projects in view of the upcoming 7th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC).

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Interior; and the Planning Commission of Pakistan presented an overall structure of CPEC, its institutional framework, project portfolios, current progress and future plans.

The Cabinet Committee reviewed progress on Road Infrastructure Projects and their projected completion dates.

The Railways Division made a presentation on feasibility of ML1 project including its detailed

design and financing plan.

Aviation Division presented detailed design and financing plan of Gwadar International Airport.

The Cabinet Committee was briefed on Energy Sector Projects including Gwadar Power Project, Karot and Kohala Hydel Power Projects, Mattiari-Lahore and Mattiari-Faisalabad HVDC Lines and coal projects in Thar.

The Cabinet Committee was informed that significant work has been completed on Energy Projects, which constituted a major portion of the CPEC. The Committee was also apprised regarding the measures undertaken for security of CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Hafiz Abdul Kareem Minister for Communications, Ahsan Iqbal Minister for Interior, Khawaja Saad Rafiq Minister for Railways, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo Minister for Maritime Affairs, Sartaj Aziz Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Miftah Ismaeel Special Assistant to PM, senior officials of Cabinet Division, Planning Division, Finance Division, Railways Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, FBR, NHA, Economic Affairs Division, Maritime Affairs Division and Board of Investment.