CPEC manifestation of Pak-China economic relations: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the main focus of government as it was manifestation of the country’s close economic relations with its great neighbour China.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him, according to a ministry press release.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh told the Chinese envoy that the CPEC projects were bringing a transformation in Pakistan’s economy and all its projects were being implemented on top priority.

“We value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks and energy projects, and we look forward to explore more avenues for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation for regional connectivity and stability,” he added.