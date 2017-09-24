CPEC joint working group approved three projects for GB

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Meeting of CPEC joint working group

on infrastructure held in Karachi has approved three projects for

Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, Federal Secretary Communication

Saddique Memon and High official of Chinese Communication Ministry

represented their respective countries.

The projects approved include Gilgit Shandur-Chitral-

Chakdara expressway road project costing Rs 22 billion and

repairing of KKH from Raikot Diamer to Dasu in Kohistan will be

carried out at a cost of Rs nine billion.

The meeting also decided to complete Thakot to Havelian

ongoing bypass road project by April next year.