CPEC is outcome of the efforts of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif: Shahid Khaqan

NAWABSHAH, April 1 (APP): The Federal Minister for Petroleum and
Natural Resources Shahid Khan Abbasi has said that China Pakistan
Economic corridore was an outcome of the efforts of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media at the opening ceremony of Admore Daulatpur Oil
Terminal on Saturday, the Federal Minister said people should wait for
the detailed verdict of Pana Papers case.
He said CPEC project would prove to be mile stone for the economy of
the country and its development.
Minister said former President Asif Ali Zardari had made no project
during his five years tenure while on the contrary present federal
government spread the net of highways throughout the country and
introduced new projects of Metro Bus, Orange Line and power.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) would field its candidates in
the coming general election from all over the country and would win
with thumping majority to form governments in all the provinces on the
basis of its performance.
To a question Minister said that Imram Khan should now prepare for the
coming election as he had passed whole time in sit-ins.
He said tha PML(N) was providing natural gas to the cities, towns and
villages of Sindh and giving heavy subsidy of Rs.30 billion every
month.
Speaking about the oil prices in the country, Minister said that OGRA
proposed Rs. 2.50 increase in the price of petrol but government
increased just Rs. One per litre.
He said that OGRA proposed increase in oil prices nine time but
government increased the prices of petroleum products just for three
times.
He said that oil prices in Pakistan were lowest among the oil
importing countries including neibouring country where it was being
sold at Rs.140 per litre.
He said that government had started supplying oil of international
standard in the country and soon Euro 3,4 and five standard oil would
be imported after deregulation process.
Minister Petroleum said that Admore Company had constructed oil
terminal at Daulatpur at a cost of Rs.370 million with storage
capacity of 2000 metric ton of oil in order to maintain continued
supply of oil in Sindh and Baluchistan.
He said that the oil terminal storage capacity would be increased to
further 3000 metric tons in future. Minister said that in the past
just three to four oil supply companies were functioning in the
country while present government has in its tenure issue 40 licenses
to oil companies that has created environment of competition and
benefit reached the end consumers.
Chief Executive of the company Nadeem Jaffery, Chairman Lt Gen Shahid
Iqbal also addressed the ceremony. Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later
performed the opening ceremony of terminal and unveiled the corner
stone.