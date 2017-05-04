CPEC is main tool to connect and develop different regions in China and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important tool to connect and develop different regions within China and countries in the region that would help generate economic activities, the leader of the six member Chinese delegation Xing Guangcheng Thursday said.

Director General, Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies, Chinese

Academy of Social Science (CASS), Xing Guangcheng talking to APP during a meeting with the officials of External Publicity Wing and Director General of Information Academy, Shiraz Latif, said the One Belt One Road initiative comprises six economic corridors and would help connect the autonomous regions of China with Europe and Africa.

The delegation consisted of Abdulimiti Abulaiti, Deputy Director

General, Publicity Department, CPC China, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee; Liu Sen, Director of Administrative Section of Nith Bureau, The United Front Work Department of CPC Central Committee; Li Lin, Associate Researcher and Director, the Department of Islamic Studies at the Institute of World Religions, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS); Abudureheman Wushouer, Deputy director of Ethnic Trade Office at the Ethnic Affairs Commission (Administration for religious Affairs), Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China; and Qi Mingjie, Cadre of Human Rights Affairs Bureau, State Council Information Office, PRC.

He said Xinjiang province is the biggest region and comprises one sixth

of total China but being remote and inaccessible, it was not at par with the developed mainland China.

The One Belt One Road initiative will make all the regions

interconnected within the country and abroad with foreign markets. This activity would help develop these areas besides it would help Pakistan to develop infrastructure and multiply its economic activities.