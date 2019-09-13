CPEC helps improve infrastructure, economic indicators in Pakistan: Former Ambassador

BEIJING, Sep 13 (APP):China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has not only helped Pakistan improve its infrastructure and economic indicators but also greatly eased the energy crisis, former Ambassador to China, Khalid Mahmoud said.

In an interview with a Chinese media website ‘jfdaily.com’ at the 8th World China Studies Forum, Mahmoud confirmed the role and influence of the CPEC and also made positive comments on China’s foreign relations and international status.

He said Pakistan and China have established friendly relations over the past 70 years. In recent years, economic cooperation between the two countries and local government cooperation have been continuously strengthened.

In particular, CPEC, as a flagship project of the “Belt and Road”, has injected vitality into Pakistan’s economic development.

Talking about the impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s economic development, Mahmoud said, “Although some countries have sung against the project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the best promoted among the six economic corridors in Pakistan.”

He said CPEC not only helped Pakistan improve its infrastructure and promote economic development, but also greatly eased the energy crisis in Pakistan.

For example, in the past, Pakistan had a serious blackout problem. With the help of China, the current energy shortage problem has been solved.

Mahmoud said the BRI has created a win-win situation for cooperation and added it will bring economic vitality to the local area while other Central Asian countries participating in the “Belt and Road” project will also benefit from it.