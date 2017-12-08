KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP):The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Medhi Honardoost, has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project with a great deal of potential.
He was speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme at the
Karachi Press Club here on Friday.
The envoy was of the view that participation of the regional
countries in the CPEC would enhance cooperation with regional countries.
He said that Iran would not allow its territory to be used
against Pakistan.
Honardoost also sought investment from Pakistan in the
Iranian port of Chabahar.
He said that Iran would desire that along with trade,
enhancement in cultural ties between the two countries be also
given priority.
The envoy said that majority of the population in both Iran
and Pakistan consists of youngsters and initiatives should be
undertaken for fostering understanding among the youths of the
two countries.
He said that during his stay in Karachi he would also meet
traders and businessmen and discuss new sectors in business for
enhancing the trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.
The office bearers of Karachi Press Club- president Siraj
Ahmed and secretary Maqsood Yousufi, presented the Iranian
Ambassador and members of his delegation, Ajrak and insignia of
Karachi Press Club.
CPEC has a great deal of potential: Iranian envoy
KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP):The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Medhi Honardoost, has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project with a great deal of potential.