CPEC great opportunity for progress in region: Sartaj Aziz

LAHORE, July 1 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Saturday the future

of One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was very bright

as it offered great opportunities.

Talking to media, he said in globalization,

trade was only for rich people but now the trend was declining

and development was increasing.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

project was not against anyone, adding it was a great

opportunity for economic progress and development in the

region.

“We want good relations with all countries, adding

that country’s interests will always be kept on priority”,

he added.

Sartaj Aziz said Kashmir issue was being highlighted

on all forums in a best way, adding people in India were

also raising voice against the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Earlier, he attended the 125th Founder’s Day ceremony of

Govt Islamia College, Lahore and speaking on the occasion he

shared his memories as a student in the college.

He informed the participants of the ceremony about his

interaction with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and about

teachers who always motivated students to achieve big goals.

Govt Islamia College, Lahore Principal Prof Tahir Javed

and others also spoke on the occasion.