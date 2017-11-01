CPEC further expanding foreign investment in Pakistan: Experts Opined

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):The experts opined on Wednesday the success of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been substantiated by the massive and further expanding foreign investment in Pakistan.

Industrialist Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig talking to Radio Pakistan said

CPEC is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivities between Pakistan and China and will create a positive impact on the region.

“Government started work on early harvest projects of energy to improve power supply in the country”, he added.

Mirza Ikhtiyar said load shedding for industrial consumers has stopped and it has reduced for the domestic consumers.

Now, industrial production will increase and more and more people will get job opportunities, he said.

Expert said economy is moving in the right direction and international rating agencies like Standards and Poors have given positive rating to the country.

President Pakistan Economy Watch “Dr. Murtaza Mughal also said, “the situation of power load-shedding has significantly improved. Present government, soon after assuming power, launched a number of short, medium and long-term projects to overcome power crisis.

These projects upon yield will increase the supply of energy in the country, he said.

He described that a recent report of General Electric says Pakistan will have surplus electricity in the coming years. Apart from traditional sources of power, alternate energy sources are also being utilized in the country.

Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources including wind and sunlight and projects in these areas will add more energy into the national grid,” he mentioned.