CPEC framework becomes lifeline for Pakistan: Senior fellow





BEIJING, Jan 16 (APP):The multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has become a lifeline for Pakistan as it would bring about 1.5 to 2 percent of GDP growth in the future, a senior fellow with Chahar Institute and former Chinese diplomat in South Asian countries, Cheng Xizhong said on Wednesday.

The Qasim power station, a coal-based energy project, constructed under the CPEC has provided $163 million in revenue to the Pakistan government after one year of its operation, he said while speaking during “One Belt and One Road face to face” programme of China Economic Net (CEN).