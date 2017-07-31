CPEC forum held to explore business opportunities in cosmetics industry of Pakistan

BEIJING, July 31 (APP): The first China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum for Beauty Business was held

at China National Convention Center (CNCC) here on Monday to

explore business and trade opportunities in the cosmetics

industries of Pakistan.

The forum was jointly organized by Chamber of Beauty

Culture and Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry

and Commerce, Association for China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor Cooperation and Development.

The Brand and Quality Promotion Specialized Committee,

Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management

Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group were the

co-sponsored of the event.

Addressing the audience, Director, Association for Promotion

of West China Research and Development, CPEC Cooperation

and Development Centre, Zhang Wei said that China and

Pakistan were implementing a number of development projects

under CPEC framework, a flagship project of the ‘Belt and

Road’ initiative.

He said the Chinese businessmen and companies associated

with cosmetic and beauty industries were keen to set up

cosmetics production units in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of

the people of two countries.

“Pakistani people would be able to learn about the Chinese

experience in the beauty industry and get good job opportunities,”

he added.

Zhang said a large number of representatives of beauty

and cosmetics industry of China have overwhelmingly attended this

forum and demonstrated their keen interest to contribute

in Pakistani cosmetics industry by setting up their businesses in Pakistan.

He termed the first CPEC forum for beauty business as a

meaningful event and a right step at the right time.

Chairperson of the Board of Hong Kong Zhaohui Beauty Group

and Nanjing Zhaohui Beauty Chains, Zhaohui Cheng said a number

of Chinese companies were willing to explore business prospects

in Pakistan.

She informed the audience that Chinese companies had a

vast experience and knowledge about the cosmetics sector and they

wanted to develop and produce cosmetics keeping in view the needs and

demand of Pakistani market.

Zhaohui also informed that her organization was planning to

hold events in various cities of Pakistan to create awareness

about Chinese beauty products among Pakistani customers and asses

the market potential in Pakistan.

The heads of Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise

Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group said

in recent years, Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetics industry is

booming with international trend.

Expressing their willingness to set up cosmetic production

units in Pakistan, they said, “We will soon visit Pakistan to

asses specific market and latest product and service applications

and get diversified solutions.”

It is worth mentioning that these two companies are enthusiastic

for the beauty business in response to “The Belt and Road” initiative.

They not only actively contributed to the first

China-Pakistani Economic Corridor Forum for Beauty Industry but

also took the important role as the organizers of the forum.