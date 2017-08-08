CPEC extension to Central Asia will boost trade relation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai says extension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Central Asia would enhance its significance and bolster trade relation in the region.
Talking to Radio Pakistan Muhammad Achakzai expressed his
hope that all projects would be completed with struggle, honesty and merit under his guideline.
He also emphasized registration of unregistered Afghan
refugees residing in Balochistan.
Indrika Ratwatte apprised the Governor of the process being
carried out for registration of unregistered Afghan refugees in
the province.
