CPEC excellent project for Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift, bright future: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan, while calling the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an excellent project for Pakistan’s socioeconomic uplift, Friday said the gigantic multifaceted initiative would guarantee a bright future for the country.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the CPEC projects, the prime minister reiterated that the Corridor was the manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government would complete it at any cost to pass on its benefits to the citizens.

While applauding the performance of CPEC Authority, the prime minister directed for all necessary measures to further improve its working as well as capability.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the status of the ongoing projects under the CPEC.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Omar Ayub, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers of the organizations concerned attended the meeting.