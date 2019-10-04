CPEC essence of bilateral relations between China, Pakistan: Ambassador Yu Jing

KARACHI, Oct 04 (APP):Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yu Jing Friday emphasized that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was essence of bilateral long term relations between China and Pakistan. CPEC would develop infrastructure in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a dialogue on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) at a hotel.

Yu Jing said that China was doing huge investment on a partnership basis. “We were helping Pakistan in various sectors including education, technical education, agriculture, social development, technology transfer etc.

CPEC was not only to connect China with Gwadar but it would also lead to Kandahar, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Russia as well, he said adding “We were trying hard to make this world a better place to live. Gwadar was an emerging port of Pakistan which was a long awaited dream of Pakistanis and their government”.

The ambassador said’ “We were waiting for free zone policy of government of Pakistan, after which we would launch 19 projects in Gwadar alone. China was spending US$40 million annually to keep Gwadar port functional as it was now started commercial operations as well.

In next phase of second Free Trade Agreement (FTA), we would establish manufacturing units of agriculture, sea food and other industries which would also provide huge employment to people.”