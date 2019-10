ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Chief Executive Board of Investment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hassan Dawood Bhat said Thursday that the electricity generation through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would reach to 11000 megawatt by the year 2026.

Talking to APP here, he said that this would help cater to the increasing energy needs in future adding that CPEC was leading the country towards news heights of confidence.