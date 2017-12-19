CPEC conducive to promoting connectivity, shared prosperity of whole region: China

BEIJING, Dec 19 (APP):China Tuesday said that the building of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only of positive and great significance to the common development of both China and Pakistan but also conducive to promoting the connectivity and shared prosperity of the whole region.

The CPEC is a new cooperation framework jointly built by China and Pakistan with the long-term development of their cooperation across the board in mind, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said during her regular press

briefing here.

She said that the building of this corridor is not only of positive and great significance to the common development of

China and Pakistan but also conducive to promoting the connectivity and shared prosperity of the whole region.

“We hope that the advancement of this corridor can receive more widespread recognition and support from the

regional countries and the international community,” she added.

Hua Chunying expressed the confident that China can work with the Pakistani side to do a good job in advancing and upholding the CPEC.

Responding to a question regarding the 20th Special Representatives’ Meeting on the China-India Boundary Questions

to be held in New Delhi, she said, the Special Representatives’ Meeting is not only a high-level channel for the two countries to

hold talks on boundary questions but also an important platform for them to conduct strategic communication.

“It is held regularly every year by the two countries in turn,” she said and added, during the meeting, the two sides will exchange views on China-India relations and the major international and regional issues of common concern.