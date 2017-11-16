CPEC brings real change for common people, businessmen: Shaukat Aziz

BEIJING, Nov 16 (APP):Former Prime Minister, Shaukat Aziz Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had started bringing real and long lasting change in the lives of common people as well as the business community.

The excitement was at peak not only for the common people but also for the business community after the benefits coming under the CPEC, he said while addressing the opening session of International Think-Tank Symposium – The 19th CPC National Congress: Implications for China and the world here.

A lot of job opportunities were being created and industries were being revived while work on infrastructure project was underway in different parts of the country, he added.

He said the massive investment under the CPEC framework had started attracting international investors and now they were examining different opportunities in this regard.

Shaukat Aziz said the BRI was providing historical opportunities for new connectivity routes to both China and Pakistan with Central Asia, Africa, Europe and regions beyond.

On the outcome of 19th National Congress of CPC, he said it had given a two-strategy road-map for the development and prosperity of China but also invited the other countries to join it and reap benefits under this initiative, he added.

In his keynote address, Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the CPC, Minister of Publicity Department of CPC Huang Kunming said the CPC attached more importance for the better lives for the Chinese people and developing economies at the same time.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and former Prime Minister of France, Dominique de Villepin also spoke on the occasion and highlighted implications of the National Congress of CPC for China and the world.