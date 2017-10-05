CPEC brings in empowerment for Tharis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) has been proved as a real game changer for the Tharis who are

now successfully availing the employment opportunities offered by

Thar Coal mining and power project.

The Thar Coal mining and power project that is working under

the umbrella of CPEC has so far employed over 1500 Tharis in its

project to empower them economically and socially.

According to an official in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company

(SECMC), the company employed 743 people from block-II area of Thar

while 763 people from the rest of the Tharparkar.

Similarly around 372 people from the rest of Sindh province

while 78 people from the rest of Pakistan have been employed in the

project.

In addition, the Company provided skilled training to 694

people from district Tharparkar, out of which 550 people are

working in the project.

The breakup figures show that in scaffolding sector 197 people

were trained out of which 141 are on job now while 200 people were

given mason training out would which 178 Tharis are now on job.

In steel fixing, shuttering, pipe fitting, aman tech, and

hunar foundation 100, 80, 60, 35, and 22 people respectively were

trained out of which 65, 65, 58, 30, and 12 people respectively have

been employed in the project.

The Company’s official said that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining

Company (SECMC), which has Government of Sindh as the major

shareholder has started Female Dump Truck Driver Programme under

which it is providing professional training to the Thari women and

an overwhelming response was seen as hundreds of women applied for

the training programme.

So far the Company has trained over 60 female truck drivers

who are now ready to drive heavy trucks and ferry the earth from

mine to the surface.

The truck drivers will be able to earn around Rs 40,000 per

month which is a hefty amount for a person who belongs to extremely

low income group of the society.

Moreover the Company is also paying Rs 15000 to the trainees

as stipend besides providing pick and drop service. In addition one

male family member of selected woman candidate would also be given

a job, the official informed.