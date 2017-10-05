CPEC brings in empowerment for Tharis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) has been proved as a real game changer for the Tharis who are
now successfully availing the employment opportunities offered by
Thar Coal mining and power project.
The Thar Coal mining and power project that is working under
the umbrella of CPEC has so far employed over 1500 Tharis in its
project to empower them economically and socially.
According to an official in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company
(SECMC), the company employed 743 people from block-II area of Thar
while 763 people from the rest of the Tharparkar.
Similarly around 372 people from the rest of Sindh province
while 78 people from the rest of Pakistan have been employed in the
project.
In addition, the Company provided skilled training to 694
people from district Tharparkar, out of which 550 people are
working in the project.
The breakup figures show that in scaffolding sector 197 people
were trained out of which 141 are on job now while 200 people were
given mason training out would which 178 Tharis are now on job.
In steel fixing, shuttering, pipe fitting, aman tech, and
hunar foundation 100, 80, 60, 35, and 22 people respectively were
trained out of which 65, 65, 58, 30, and 12 people respectively have
been employed in the project.
The Company’s official said that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining
Company (SECMC), which has Government of Sindh as the major
shareholder has started Female Dump Truck Driver Programme under
which it is providing professional training to the Thari women and
an overwhelming response was seen as hundreds of women applied for
the training programme.
So far the Company has trained over 60 female truck drivers
who are now ready to drive heavy trucks and ferry the earth from
mine to the surface.
The truck drivers will be able to earn around Rs 40,000 per
month which is a hefty amount for a person who belongs to extremely
low income group of the society.
Moreover the Company is also paying Rs 15000 to the trainees
as stipend besides providing pick and drop service. In addition one
male family member of selected woman candidate would also be given
a job, the official informed.
