CPEC annual conference to be held in August, 2017

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): The government has decided to hold the annual conference on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in August this year where the business community of China and Pakistan would be invited to participate.

The decision was made in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday.

The minister directed high officials of the ministry that to ensure the participation of private sector, the researchers, experts of trade, industry and education in the conference, they should immediately start working.

He said the country’s private and production sector would be invited to exhibit their products in the conference.

Ahsan Iqbal said the conference’s participants would be informed about the progress made so far on the various projects of CPEC.

The minister added that the annual conference would help in providing easy access to information regarding infrastructure, energy, industry and economic zones in the country.

“Through this conference, a strong message would be conveyed to the world about emerging Pakistan and the positive image of the country”, Ahsan said adding the world’s attention was focussing on Pakistan.

He said the countries which were reluctant to come to Pakistan were now willing to invest in Pakistan due to CPEC project.