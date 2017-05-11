CPEC, agriculture, energy projects priorities in next budget: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the present

government would give special focus to China Pakistan Economic

Corridor, agriculture and energy projects in the upcoming budget.

A sufficient amount would be allocated for CPEC, energy and

agriculture sectors, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

A huge amount would also be spent on rehabilitation of

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government was

giving special attention to infrastructure development, adding

the first phase of CPEC projects would be completed to benefit the

people of this country.