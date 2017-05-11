ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the present
government would give special focus to China Pakistan Economic
Corridor, agriculture and energy projects in the upcoming budget.
A sufficient amount would be allocated for CPEC, energy and
agriculture sectors, he said while talking to a private news
channel.
A huge amount would also be spent on rehabilitation of
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), he said.
He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government was
giving special attention to infrastructure development, adding
the first phase of CPEC projects would be completed to benefit the
people of this country.
CPEC, agriculture, energy projects priorities in next budget: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Planning and