CPEC adding strong dimension to all weather Pak-China friendship ties: Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was adding a strong dimension to the all weather friendship ties between Pakistan and China.

She was speaking as chief guest here at the launch of the China Pakistan Study Center’s (CPSC) magazine PIVOT, organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The Foreign Secretary said CPEC would play an important connecting role in the entire region and simultaneously it would bring peace to the entire region, according to an ISSI press release.