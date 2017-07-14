CPEC a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies: experts

LAHORE, July 14 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) is a unique opportunity to integrate with regional

economies and will become a hub of trade and manufacturing

after the Gwadar Port developed as free port.

Talking to APP, noted analyst on Contemporary Politics &

International Relations, Dr Saad S Khan said that emerging

opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads,

railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was

being perceived as a `game-changer’ in the context of regional

geo-economic and political realities.

He said the CPEC would open attractive avenues for investment

emerging from economic cooperation between the two rising powers

of Asia.

Veteran economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC project

was being perceived as a `game-changer’ which would prove to be

harbinger to economic development.

He said the PML-N government was paying special attention

towards the development of different sectors including power,

gas, education, health and roads infrastructure.

“People of all the four provinces, as well as Gilgit-

Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, will also benefit from CPEC

projects”, he added.

Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy

Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that the

historic project would also ease the lives of people and

also help bring prosperity in the country. He said that

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must not be

politicised and it should be remained open to all countries.

Chairman National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC,

senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the CPEC would interlink

heart, adding the implementation of this historic project

would expand mutual collaboration.

He said that CPEC which would connect Pakistan to East

and West Asia, not only make the country a destination for

cross-regional trade, but also a channel through which such

trade flows.

Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul

Farooq said that Pak-China relations were touching new heights

after the CPEC, as the project had created tremendous opportunities

of investment in Punjab and other areas of the country.

He said the PML-N government had given solid economic

shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale. He added

that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in

a new era of durable Pak-China relations.

“We will also give the legacy of a better future to

our future generations in shape of CPEC”, he said and added

that officials of China and Pakistan were working as a team

to move forward the project.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI)

Convener on standing committees on customs, dry ports,

Aftab Ahmed Vohra said the mega project of CPEC, relative

political stability and 42-year low interest rates were

some of the contributing factors in creating an atmosphere

ripe for international investment.