CPEC a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies: experts

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies and will become a hub of trade and manufacturing after the Gwadar Port developed as free port.

Talking to APP, noted analyst on Contemporary Politics & International Relations, Dr Saad S Khan said that emerging opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads, railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was being perceived as a `game-changer’ in the context of regional geo-economic and political realities.

He said the CPEC would open attractive avenues for investment emerging from economic cooperation between the two rising powers of Asia.

Veteran economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC project

was being perceived as a `game-changer’ which would prove to

be harbinger to economic development.

He said the PML-N government was paying special attention

towards the development of different sectors including power,

gas, education, health and roads infrastructure.

“People of all provinces will benefit from CPEC

projects”, he added.

Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy

Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that the

historic project would also ease the lives of people and

also help bring prosperity in the country.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must not be

politicised.

Chairman National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC,

senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that CPEC which would connect Pakistan to East and West Asia, will help to make the country a destination for

cross-regional trade.

Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul

Farooq said that Pak-China relations were touching new heights

after the CPEC, as the project had created tremendous

opportunities of investment in Punjab and other areas of the

country.

He said the PML-N government had given solid economic

shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale. He added

that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in

a new era of durable Pak-China relations.

“We will also give the legacy of a better future to

our future generations in shape of CPEC”, he said and added

that officials of China and Pakistan were working as a team

to move forward the project.