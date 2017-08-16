CPEC, a game changer not only for Pakistan, but for entire region

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Analysts has said that China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changer not only for

Pakistan but the entire region.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee

on CPEC Mushahid Hussain Syed said that a delegation of the

Parliamentary Committee on CPEC was held a meeting with Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and congratulated him on becoming

the Prime Minister.

He said the Prime Minister appreciated the report presented

to him on the progress of this mega project. It is a national

project, which would change fate of entire region, he added.

He said Prime Minister himself is monitoring the progress of

underway development projects under CPEC.

PML-N Leader Isphanyar Bhandara also said that the

parliamentary committee on CPEC is working devotedly for the

timely completion of development projects under CPEC.

He said the political parties must avoid unnecessary

criticism against this mega project. It is a national project and

should be continued till its completion whichever government came

into power, he added.

He said that road infrastructure throughout the country is

improving that will facilitate the people in terms of comfortable

journey without the unnecessary wastage of time.

President, Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal said

that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor contains projects worth

almost 54 billion dollars, which would change fate of entire

region.

He said that certain job opportunities have already been

created and any more will be created in future.

He said the government has initiated a number of power

projects under CPEC to produce electricity by utilizing the

natural resources including solar, hydel, coal and wind.

Most of these projects will be completed in next year.

Pakistan will be among the developed countries after completion of

all the development projects under CPEC, he added.

Expert on CPEC Maj General, retired, Zahir Shah also said

that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a reality and it

is an economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He said China has once again proved its historic friendship

with Pakistan by investing a huge amount in this project.

The first phase of CPEC is related to improvement in road

and railways infrastructure. The entire project will be completed

till 2030, he added.