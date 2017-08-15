CPEC a game changer for Pakistan, entire region: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

was a game changer, not only for Pakistan but for the entire

region.

“The CPEC projects are testament to the ever

strengthening China-Pakistan relations and will also go a long

way in securing a bright future for Pakistan,” he said in a

meeting with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator

Mushahid Hussain here at the PM Office.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Parliamentary

Committee on CPEC in building a national consensus over CPEC

projects.

“The CPEC projects are our government’s highest priority

and I am personally supervising progress of hallmark projects

be it infrastructure, energy, railway or other sectors,” he

said.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed congratulated the prime

minister on assuming his office.