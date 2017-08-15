ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Tuesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
was a game changer, not only for Pakistan but for the entire
region.
“The CPEC projects are testament to the ever
strengthening China-Pakistan relations and will also go a long
way in securing a bright future for Pakistan,” he said in a
meeting with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator
Mushahid Hussain here at the PM Office.
The prime minister appreciated the role of Parliamentary
Committee on CPEC in building a national consensus over CPEC
projects.
“The CPEC projects are our government’s highest priority
and I am personally supervising progress of hallmark projects
be it infrastructure, energy, railway or other sectors,” he
said.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed congratulated the prime
minister on assuming his office.
CPEC a game changer for Pakistan, entire region: PM
