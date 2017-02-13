CPEC 2nd phase to bring industrial revolution in country

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Establishment of industrial zones under the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring industrial revolution in the country.

According to details received from ministry of Planning on Monday, nine industrial zones would be established under CPEC in all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan, FATA and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

During the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC held in China last month, it was decided that China would support the establishment of all industrial zones.

The provinces have identified various places for their industrial zones.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has proposed Rashakai Economic Zone, Sindh has nominated China Economic Zone Dariji for this purpose.

Similarly from Balochistan, Bostan Economic Zone and from Punjab China Economic Zone Sheikhupura has been proposed for the establishment of industrial zones.

Gilgit Baltistan has nominated Maqpondas Gilgit whereas Kashmir has proposed Bhambar Industrial Zone to include in the CPEC.

Islamabad has proposed to build ICT Model Industrial Zone and Industrial Park at the land of Pakistan Steels Mills, Port Qasim Karachi.

The governments of Pakistan and China are engaged in planning to speed up the process of establishing industrial zones.

The sources said the Chinese investors are taking keen interest in steel, cement, energy, textile and auto sector in Pakistan.

They said in Gawadar Free Zone Port, the investment process has been started where work on building of steel, petro chemical and other industries has been started.