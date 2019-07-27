CPEC 2nd phase comprising on industrial development, help jobs creation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was very important for Pakistan as it would give boost to industrial cooperation and establish many Special Economic Zones in Pakistan creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs of both countries to set up JVs and investment in areas of interest.

This was said by Professor Dr Song Zhihui, Senior Researcher on One Belt One Road project and Deputy Dean of International Studies, Sichuan University while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He was accompanied by Kashif M. Khan, Managing Director, Global Entrepreneurship Network, Pakistan.