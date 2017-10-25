CPC unveils new leadership line-up for new era

BEIJING, Oct 25 (APP): The Communist Party of China CPC) on Wednesday unveiled a new leadership line-up for the next five years.

Xi Jinping was again elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee for the second term at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Wednesday, leading its seven-seat Political Bureau Standing Committee.

The other six members of the top leadership are Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

They were elected at the first plenum of the 19th CPC Central Committee following the 19th CPC National Congress, a new historic starting point for the Party to realize its ambitious blueprint for the nation’s great revival.

Xi Jinping was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

The Members of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee include Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Wang Chen, Wang Huning, Liu He, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan (female), Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Keqiang, Li Hongzhong, Yang Jiechi, Yang Xiaodu, Wang Yang, Zhang Youxia, Chen Xi, Chen Quanguo, Chen Min’er, Zhao Leji, Hu Chunhua, Li Zhanshu, Guo Shengkun, Huang Kunming, Han Zheng and Cai Qi.

The Members of CPC Central Committee Secretariat are Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Yang Xiaodu, Chen Xi, Guo Shengkun, Huang Kunming and You Quan.

Xi Jinping is chairman of CPC Central Military Commission while Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia are the Vice Chairmen.

Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin are the members of CPC Central Military Commission.

Zhao Leji is Secretary of CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection while Yang Xiaodu, Zhang Shengmin, Liu Jinguo, Yang Xiaochao, Li Shulei, Xu Lingyi, Xiao Pei and Chen Xiaojiang are Deputy Secretaries.

The members of the Standing Committee members Wang Hongjin, Bai Shaokang, Liu Jinguo, Li Shulei, Yang Xiaochao, Yang Xiaodu, Xiao Pei, Zou Jiayi (female), Zhang Shengmin, Zhang Chunsheng, Chen Xiaojiang, Chen Chaoying, Zhao Leji, Hou Kai, Jiang Xinzhi, Luo Yuan, Xu Lingyi, Ling Ji and Cui Peng.