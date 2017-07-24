Cowardly acts of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve in battle against terrorism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely

condemned the blast and attack in Lahore and expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious lives, including the security personnel,

and injuries to scores of other people, adding that such cowardly acts

of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve in the battle against terrorism

and extremism.

She said that such acts of ultimate bestiality invariably reinforced the resolve of the nation to take the fight against terrorists to its logical conclusion.

Marriyum said that the valiant armed forces, security and law enforcement agencies had broken the back of the terrorists and some of their remnants were now carrying out attacks out of desperation.

Terrorists are enemies of mankind and deserve no mercy, she added.

Paying tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in

the line of duty, the minister reiterated that their sacrifices would

not go waste and the days were not far off when the scourge of

terrorism would be completely eliminated.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families, she also prayed for divine forgiveness for the martyrs and the grant of

courage and gratitude to their kith and kin to live without them.